Trial begins for Cleveland police officer accused of rape, gross sexual imposition

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a Cleveland police officer accused of sexually attacking two women began Wednesday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Russo.

Matthew Piter, 28, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of rape and gross sexual imposition.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors said Piter attacked a woman in May 2017 and in October 2019.

Piter was indicted in January 2020 for allegedly raping a woman he met on the Tinder app in October 2019.

The victim told police they went to dinner and then back to his house, where the assault allegedly took place.

He was indicted in June 2021 for the 2017 alleged attack. No details of the 2017 attack have been released.

Piter graduated from the Cleveland police academy in May 2017 as part of the 136th Class.

