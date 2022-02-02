2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Violent crime continues to trend downward in Akron in 2022

By Kelly Kennedy and Misty Stiver
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19 data journalism team has uncovered a significant drop in violent crime in Akron. New data revealed the trend has continued into 2022.

“We’ve really taken a precision type focus as it deals with gun violence with the Akron Police Department,” said Akron Police Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser.

For the second year in a row, a record number of guns were taken off Akron’s streets. In 2021, officers recovered nearly 1,300 firearms, 36% more than the previous year.

While the gun seizures went up, Akron police’s end-of-year statistics show violent crime went down. Murders and felonious assaults both dropped by almost 20% in 2021. There were also significant reductions in arsons, robberies, and breaking and entering cases.

Last October, Deputy Chief Jesse Leeser told us part of the department’s success in reducing crime could be attributed to their partnerships with federal, state, and other local law enforcement agencies.

“Those resources leveraged against our own resources have helped, I think, and so we’ve seen a year trend downward in most major categories of reported crime,” Leeser said.

Of the ten major “offenses” tracked by Akron police, only two categories saw increases last year: car thefts were up slightly. 163 overdose deaths brought the city’s total up 13% from 2020. Car thefts went up 1%.

Last year, there were six homicides between January 1st and February 1st in Akron. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s office, there have been four murders to date in 2022.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
Tamara McLoyd
Woman charged in deadly carjacking of off-duty Cleveland police officer
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

The Monarch robotic bronchoscope allows doctors to see and reach in parts of the lungs not...
Robotic bronchoscope is helping lung cancer patients get diagnosed earlier, increasing survival rates
As another winter storm moves in salt inventories are being watched carefully as supplies have...
Salt supply squeeze as winter storm moves in
snow removal help on its way
Company headed to Cleveland to help with plowing needs ahead of big snowstorm
NBA All-Star weekend
NBA All-Star Weekend to bring in an estimated $100 million to Cleveland businesses