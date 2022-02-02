2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Wendy’s breakfast is heating up with new chicken biscuit

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero...
The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.(Hand-out | The Wendy's Company)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 2:58 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Wendy’s is heating up their breakfast menu with a new Hot Honey Chicken Biscuit.

The sandwich features a fried chicken cutlet, drizzled with honey infused with habanero peppers, served on a fluffy buttermilk biscuit.

It’s a spicier version of the original honey butter chicken biscuit.

“As the Queen of Spice, we’re constantly looking for new ways to upgrade our already famous spicy chicken sandwich, and our talented culinary team knew we could bring the Hot Honey trend to the table in a way no one else could,” said Carl Loredo, Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy’s Company.

Wendy’s launched its breakfast menu nearly two years ago, but this is the first new addition since then.

The fast-food chain is also releasing a Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich to its Made to Crave menu, which launched in 2019.

It’s a fried chicken breast with melted pepper jack cheese, topped with bacon, crispy pickles and drizzled with hot honey sauce.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

FILE - Law enforcement officers block off the entrance to Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School...
Parkland school shooter’s penalty trial delayed again
A street sign warns drivers of ice prevention operations on highways ahead of winter weather in...
Winter storm packing snow, freezing rain moves across US
Elon Musk announced the new service, Starlink Premium, which starts at $500 per month.
SpaceX announces internet service that will cost $500 per month
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
LIVE: White House COVID Response Team holds briefing as more nations ease restrictions