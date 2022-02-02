What does it mean when a snow emergency is issued in your county?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A major winter storm is in the forecast for Northeast Ohio this week.

County sheriff’s offices have the authority to declare a snow emergency, potentially limiting or closing certain roadways if the conditions become too hazardous.

The three levels of snow emergencies were detailed by the the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

The Ohio Department of Transportation share any statewide weather-related road closures and restrictions online.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.