Winter storm shuts Cleveland Public Library for Thursday

By Devin Higgins
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 5:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In advance of the incoming winter storm, officials at the Cleveland Public Library announced they’re closing all locations tomorrow.

The library’s normal weekday business hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials stated they also postponed Saturday’s celebration of the Eastman Branch construction project to date that will be announced later.

Anyone looking to utilize the library’s resources to get digital books, movies or audiobooks can do so through their online portal, cpl.org.

Students can find online resources to grow in the classroom and beyond on cpl.org/kids-teens.

