Workers find human remains inside a Cleveland sewer

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Employees with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District found human remains inside a sewer on the city’s East side Wednesday morning, Cleveland police said.

According to Cleveland police, a worker discovered the remains while working inside a sewer in the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue around 11:45 a.m.

This is in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

The person has not been identified and police said the age, gender and race remain unknown.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner now has possession of the body for further investigation.

