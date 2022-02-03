2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

At least one person is dead and several injured after a shooting on a Greyhound bus outside a California convenience store.(Source: KHSL via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 5:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) - Authorities say one person is dead and others wounded after a shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday outside an ampm convenience store in Oroville.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect fled after the shooting but was later found in a nearby Walmart and arrested.

There’s no immediate word on how many people were hurt or their conditions, although Oroville’s mayor had earlier said on Facebook that five people were shot at the convenience store site.

There’s also no immediate word on a motive for the attack.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

