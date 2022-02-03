16-year-old Cleveland boy missing

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find 16-year-old Michael-Percy Jones.

Jones was described by police as 5′5″ tall, 200 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

He frequents the areas of King Kennedy - North Tower and Delaney Village, according to police.

The missing person flyer states it was created by the Cleveland Division of Police Third District Community Relations on Jan. 25, but it was not shared on the district’s Facebook page until Feb. 2.

Call Det. Bruner at 216-623-2401 or police dispatch at 216-621-1234 if you see him or know where he may be.

Michael-Percy Jones (Cleveland Police Third District Community Relations)

