2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 9:22 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said at least 19 of the state agency’s plow trucks have been struck so far this winter season.

The 19th and most recent incident involving an ODOT plow truck occurred on Thursday morning along I-480 near the State Road interchange, according to the agency’s Brent Kovacs, just as a significant winter snow storm move through Northeast Ohio.

“Please folks, just move over for out plow trucks today,” Kovacs said during an interview with 19 News.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

Latest News

19 News
Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building
19 News
19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season
Emmanuel Cedeno (Source: Lakewood police)
Lakewood’s Madison Park shooter pleads guilty to felonious assault
Winter storm closes Northeast Ohio businesses