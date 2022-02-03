19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A spokesperson with the Ohio Department of Transportation said at least 19 of the state agency’s plow trucks have been struck so far this winter season.

The 19th and most recent incident involving an ODOT plow truck occurred on Thursday morning along I-480 near the State Road interchange, according to the agency’s Brent Kovacs, just as a significant winter snow storm move through Northeast Ohio.

“Please folks, just move over for out plow trucks today,” Kovacs said during an interview with 19 News.

