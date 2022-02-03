2 men arrested with guns, drugs at Beachwood Place, police say

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) Two men suspected of drug trafficking were arrested in the parking lot of Beachwood Place and police said they seized two guns, suspected narcotics and a total of $140,420.00 from the suspects.

The arrests happened in the north parking lot on Jan. 26 around 3 p.m.

“I’m very proud of our police officers and K-9 Kai who proactively and tactically detected the suspicious activity in the parking lot and delivered a direct, decisive response,” said Beachwood Police Chief Kate Dolan.

Beachwood police said the the suspects are from the Northeast Ohio area and have had previous felony convictions.

They were also prohibited from carrying firearms, said police.

Chief Dolan said charges are pending and the suspect’s names are not being released at this time.

Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said “the city is taking an aggressive approach to policing Beachwood Place and working with their security team to make the public feel safe while having an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.