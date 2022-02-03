2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 men arrested with guns, drugs at Beachwood Place, police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) Two men suspected of drug trafficking were arrested in the parking lot of Beachwood Place and police said they seized two guns, suspected narcotics and a total of $140,420.00 from the suspects.

The arrests happened in the north parking lot on Jan. 26 around 3 p.m.

“I’m very proud of our police officers and K-9 Kai who proactively and tactically detected the suspicious activity in the parking lot and delivered a direct, decisive response,” said Beachwood Police Chief Kate Dolan.

Beachwood police said the the suspects are from the Northeast Ohio area and have had previous felony convictions.

They were also prohibited from carrying firearms, said police.

Chief Dolan said charges are pending and the suspect’s names are not being released at this time.

Beachwood Mayor Justin Berns said “the city is taking an aggressive approach to policing Beachwood Place and working with their security team to make the public feel safe while having an enjoyable shopping experience.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

Latest News

19 News
Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building
ODOT plow truck-involved incident
19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season
19 News
19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season
Emmanuel Cedeno (Source: Lakewood police)
Lakewood’s Madison Park shooter pleads guilty to felonious assault