22-year-old autistic man stabbed several times, leaving his family worried and demanding answers

By Harry Boomer
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - David Ayers has been living in a group home in Lyndhurst with two other residents with intellectual disabilities, and four staff to care for them, 24-seven.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, Ayers was attacked, leaving him with wounds to his chest, shoulder and arm.

Ayers stabbed three times on Thursday January 27th around 11pm at the home he shared with two...
Ayers stabbed three times on Thursday January 27th around 11pm at the home he shared with two residents with autism(WOIO)

The staff said they weren’t present when the assault happened and police haven’t been able to lock down who sent Ayers to Hillcrest Hospital, initially to the ICU.

His sister and guardian, Hannah Ayers, is outraged and demanding answers from the care provider ViaQuest, the agency tasked with caring for Ayers and the other residents.

Hannah said this about her brother’s attack: “My concerns are long-term damage, especially the wound in his chest since it did hit a vein in his chest. I worried about nerve damage, mobility in his arm. He’s still in the hospital right now.”

Hannah got a lawyer to help her get to the bottom of who attacked her non-verbal brother.

“I’m not going to take this as an answer. This serious. He could have died.”

ViaQuest released a statement to 19 News:

“There was an incident on Thursday January 27th involving two individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities where one individual was injured and needed to be transported to the hospital. No company employees were involved in the incident and all required staffing ratios were adhered to. We take incident’s like this very seriously and are cooperating fully with the investigation. The health and safety of the people we serve are our utmost priority. At this point, no arrests have been made.”

