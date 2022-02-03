Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a multiple-alarm fire overnight on the city’s West side.
According to the fire department, the incident was reported before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue.
Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the burning four-suite building, which was vacant, according to officials.
There were no injuries reported.
The incident was the “C Shift’s” sixth structure fire of the overnight hours.
