Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building

Overnight fire in Cleveland
Overnight fire in Cleveland(Source: Cleveland Fire)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:40 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a multiple-alarm fire overnight on the city’s West side.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the burning four-suite building, which was vacant, according to officials.

There were no injuries reported.

The incident was the “C Shift’s” sixth structure fire of the overnight hours.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

