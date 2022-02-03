Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Cleveland Fire Department responded to a multiple-alarm fire overnight on the city’s West side.

According to the fire department, the incident was reported before 2 a.m. near the intersection of West 43rd Street and Clark Avenue.

Nearly 50 firefighters responded to the burning four-suite building, which was vacant, according to officials.

#CLEFIREONSCENE of multiple alarm fire at W.43 & Clark in 4th Battalion. Vacant 4-Suite building with multiple exposure buildings. Nearly 50 firefighters on scene. Fire under control. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/wZVvihL5vr — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) February 3, 2022

There were no injuries reported.

The incident was the “C Shift’s” sixth structure fire of the overnight hours.

