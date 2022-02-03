2 Strong 4 Bullies
‘Brilliant, just brilliant’: Natural phenomenon of hoarfrost reported at Mentor Marsh

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to the Mentor Marsh were witnesses recently to a wintertime natural phenomenon.

Photos of hoarfrost at the state of Ohio nature preserve were shared on social media.

Brilliant, just brilliant! Another amazing natural phenomenon blanketed northeast Ohio yesterday morning. Enjoy these...

Posted by Mentor Marsh on Tuesday, February 1, 2022

According to the Mentor Marsh:

“Hoarfrost occurs on cold, still nights as water vapor in the air forms ice crystals on cooler objects like vegetation. Ice crystals can keep forming on top of other ice crystals.”

