‘Brilliant, just brilliant’: Natural phenomenon of hoarfrost reported at Mentor Marsh
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 6:17 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitors to the Mentor Marsh were witnesses recently to a wintertime natural phenomenon.
Photos of hoarfrost at the state of Ohio nature preserve were shared on social media.
According to the Mentor Marsh:
“Hoarfrost occurs on cold, still nights as water vapor in the air forms ice crystals on cooler objects like vegetation. Ice crystals can keep forming on top of other ice crystals.”
