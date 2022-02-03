2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavs stunned by worst in the West

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews, left, gestures next to referee Courtney Kirkland after...
Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews, left, gestures next to referee Courtney Kirkland after making a 3-point shot and being fouled during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)(Michael Wyke | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Houston Rockets, the worst team in the Western conference, stunned the Cavs 115-104 Wednesday night in Houston

Jalen Green and Christian Wood had 21 points apiece for the Rockets, who led most of the night.

Garrison Mathews and Kevin Porter added 16 apiece.

Rookie Evan Mobley paced the Cavs with a career-high 29.

Kevin Love scored 21 for Cleveland, which once again played without Darius Garland (back).

“I think it’s pretty obvious how much we miss him,” Cavs head coach J.B Bickerstaff said afterward.

The Cavs’ road trip continues Friday in Charlotte.

