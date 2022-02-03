Cavs stunned by worst in the West

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Houston Rockets, the worst team in the Western conference, stunned the Cavs 115-104 Wednesday night in Houston

Jalen Green and Christian Wood had 21 points apiece for the Rockets, who led most of the night.

Garrison Mathews and Kevin Porter added 16 apiece.

Rookie Evan Mobley paced the Cavs with a career-high 29.

Kevin Love scored 21 for Cleveland, which once again played without Darius Garland (back).

“I think it’s pretty obvious how much we miss him,” Cavs head coach J.B Bickerstaff said afterward.

The Cavs’ road trip continues Friday in Charlotte.

