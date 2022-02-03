Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five counties in Northern Ohio are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency and four more are currently at Level 2 until further notice, as a winter storm continues to pound the area.

The following counties are at Level 3:

- Ottawa

- Sandusky

- Seneca

- Wyandot

- Huron

Level 3 means all roads in those counties are closed to passenger vehicles and only emergency personnel should be out.

All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work.

Anyone out driving may be subject to arrest by local authorities.

The following counties are at Level 2:

- Lorain

- Medina

- Wayne

- Portage

Level 2 conditions are: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Roads may also be very icy.

Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads.

Contact your employer to see if you should report to work.

Motorists should use extreme caution.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning for all of Northern and Central Ohio until 7 a.m. Friday.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.