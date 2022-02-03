Crash closed stretch of westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash that closed a stretch of the westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.

The crash was first reported in the westbound lanes at around 11 a.m. near the 139 mile marker, turnpike officials said.

Heads up if you're heading out on the Turnpike. Westbound lanes are closed in Lorain County at Route 58 (exit 140). Bad crash. May want to get off at 58 and take Route 2. — Scott Carlson (@ScottCarlson19) February 3, 2022

Traffic was blocked near the point where I-90 traffic merged on with the Ohio Turnpike.

It’s not known at this time if there were any significant injuries in the crash.

This is a developing story.

