Crash closed stretch of westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Authorities responded to a crash that closed a stretch of the westbound Ohio Turnpike in Lorain County.
The crash was first reported in the westbound lanes at around 11 a.m. near the 139 mile marker, turnpike officials said.
Traffic was blocked near the point where I-90 traffic merged on with the Ohio Turnpike.
It’s not known at this time if there were any significant injuries in the crash.
This is a developing story.
