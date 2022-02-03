2 Strong 4 Bullies
Missing endangered 68-year-old Cleveland woman last heard from Jan. 23

Elaine Moton
Elaine Moton(Cleveland Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 68-year-old Elaine Moton.

She was reported missing on Feb. 2 by her daughter who last spoke to her on Jan. 23, according to police.

Her daughter is concerned because Moton has not answered her phone, police said.

Police said officers went to Moton’s apartment in the 16800 block of Lakeshore Boulevard but did not get a response.

Call 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Elaine Moton
Elaine Moton(Cleveland Police)

