Missing endangered 68-year-old Cleveland woman last heard from Jan. 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community to help find missing and endangered 68-year-old Elaine Moton.

She was reported missing on Feb. 2 by her daughter who last spoke to her on Jan. 23, according to police.

Her daughter is concerned because Moton has not answered her phone, police said.

Police said officers went to Moton’s apartment in the 16800 block of Lakeshore Boulevard but did not get a response.

Call 216-621-1234 if you see her or know where she may be.

Elaine Moton (Cleveland Police)

