FBI, police raid home in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents seized guns, drugs and cash from a home in the 900 block of Hammel Street Wednesday.

Akron police said this raid was part of an ongoing trafficking investigation.

According to police, 68 grams of cocaine, $27,000 in cash and three guns; including, an AR style assault rifle and a fully automatic Mac-10 with suppressor were found inside the home.

Norman “Scorm” Hatcher, 48, is now charged with trafficking, weapons under disability and resisting arrest.

Hatcher is currently locked up in the Summit County Jail.

“The outcome of this investigation serves as an example of collaboration and our unwavering commitment to achieve our public safety objectives for the citizens of Akron,” said Akron Police Lieutenant Michael Miller.

