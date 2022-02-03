Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A massive amount of moisture continues to stream into Ohio from the southwest.

Our area will be in winter storm conditions all day and through tonight.

A stiff north wind will gust to around 35 mph at times. This will create whiteouts in the heavy snow.

RELATED:

We are expecting freezing rain and sleet in the Canton area. Potential for power loss and property damage in this area.

Many will see a foot or more of snow by early tomorrow morning.

Temperatures will remain in the 20s today and drop into the teens tonight.

We will still have some leftover light snow around tomorrow morning. Minor additional accumulation.

A very cold day with a high only near 20 degrees.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.