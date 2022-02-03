2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Group of moms gather to scream out stress and exhaustion

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic. (Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEABODY, Ma. (CNN) – A group of moms in Massachusetts are letting it all out.

They gathered last week for a collective “mom scream” after two years of stress and exhaustion from the pandemic.

Sarah Harmon, a therapist and mom of two girls, organized the event after getting the idea from clients who needed a release of emotion.

Harmon said screaming can be very cathartic and doing it as a group offers a feeling of community.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

Latest News

Non-essential Cuyahoga County employees allowed to leave work early
A home was massively damaged during a U.S. raid in Syria. Officials said a top Islamic State...
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Severe winter weather has contributed to accidents in Champaign, Ill., on Thursday.
RAW: Jackknifed semis, crashes seen during winter storm
Witnesses pulled a man out of his car moments before Amtrak train hit Wednesday evening in...
Witnesses pull man out of car moments before train hits it
This 2021 photo provided by the family shows Doug Olson of Pleasanton, Calif., in Bend, Ore. In...
Doctors: Cancer patients cured a decade after gene therapy