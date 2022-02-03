2 Strong 4 Bullies
Kevin Love on Cleveland Cavaliers loss to Houston Rockets: ‘We just need to lock in a little more’

By Chris Dellecese
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 1:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Kevin Love said defense was the main problem in Wednesday night’s stunning loss to the last-place Houston Rockets.

Love and Evan Mobley spoke to media after the Cleveland Cavaliers game.

The Cavs’ road trip continues Friday in Charlotte.

Four of their final six games before the All-Star break will be on the road.

