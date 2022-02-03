2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lakewood’s Madison Park shooter pleads guilty to felonious assault

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old man who shot another teenager at Lakewood’s Madison Park last April pleaded guilty to felonious assault.

Emmanuel Cedeno faces a minimum of 18 months in prison.

The 18-year-old male shooting victim survived the April 13, 2021 shooting.

Cedeno will be sentenced by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Richard Bell on March 9.

