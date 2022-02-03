Man found dead inside Cleveland sewer was shot to death, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The unidentified man found dead inside a sewer on the city’s East side Wednesday, died of a gunshot wound to the chest, Cleveland police said.

Employees with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District found the human remains around 11:45 a.m. in the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue while they were performing an inspection.

This is in the city’s Euclid-Green neighborhood.

Cleveland police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimesStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

A cash reward of up to $5000 may be available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.