2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

N.E. Ohio Cities brace for snow, ice

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 8:56 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As much of Ohio readies for close to a foot of snow and plenty of ice, the City of Parma and the City of Elyria say they have been preparing for weeks.

According to Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, plows will be heading out Wednesday night to canvas the area. They will first be salting to avoid issues with the ice, then taking to the streets to plow. DeGeeter says that the city has also devised a system to make roads clear for emergency vehicles. This is done by having an open line of communication between first responders and plows so firetrucks and ambulances aren’t left stuck in the snow.

Kevin Brubaker, Safety Service Director for the City of Elyria said they too have been preparing for days for this storm. According to Brubaker, 11 trucks will begin their routes starting at 9pm. Workers will go in 12-14 hour shifts to work through the 529 side streets.

Both Brubaker and Mayor DeGeeter warn that a full clearance of snow could take up to a day, so patience is required for the rest of the week.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)
Vo was found murdered in the garage of his house
Gruesome details revealed in murder of beloved Cleveland hairdresser

Latest News

When will rain turn into 10-20 inches of snow around Cleveland? (19 First Alert Weather)
When will rain turn into 10-20 inches of snow around Cleveland? (19 First Alert Weather)
When will rain turn into 10-20 inches of snow around Cleveland? (19 First Alert Weather)
When will rain turn into 10-20 inches of snow around Cleveland? (19 First Alert Weather)
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
19 First Alert Weather: Rain at first on Wednesday, then a winter storm develops
Here is the Cleveland weather forecast
When will rain turn into 10-20 inches of snow around Cleveland? (19 First Alert Weather)