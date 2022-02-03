N.E. Ohio Cities brace for snow, ice

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As much of Ohio readies for close to a foot of snow and plenty of ice, the City of Parma and the City of Elyria say they have been preparing for weeks.

According to Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter, plows will be heading out Wednesday night to canvas the area. They will first be salting to avoid issues with the ice, then taking to the streets to plow. DeGeeter says that the city has also devised a system to make roads clear for emergency vehicles. This is done by having an open line of communication between first responders and plows so firetrucks and ambulances aren’t left stuck in the snow.

Kevin Brubaker, Safety Service Director for the City of Elyria said they too have been preparing for days for this storm. According to Brubaker, 11 trucks will begin their routes starting at 9pm. Workers will go in 12-14 hour shifts to work through the 529 side streets.

Both Brubaker and Mayor DeGeeter warn that a full clearance of snow could take up to a day, so patience is required for the rest of the week.

