ODOT updates on Statewide snow conditions

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a day of snow with more to come, ODOT is updating on how they are handling the conditions statewide.

The crews will be working around the clock in 12-hour shifts.

ODOT Public Information Officer Crystal Neelon is urging residents to avoid non-essential travel.

“If you don’t have to travel tomorrow if you can, please stay home. The roads are going to be bad. Our crews are going to be busy cleaning up as much as they can,” she said.

For some areas, 1-2 inches of snow per hour is expected.

“The best defense you can have in this type of weather is to please give yourself a lot of extra time when you’re traveling,” Neelon said.

Low visibility will be a huge problem, which is why being courteous on the roads should be a priority for drivers venturing out tomorrow.

“If you are driving and you see our plow trucks please be sure to give them room to work they are going to be traveling at much slower speeds than they typically do,” Neelon added.

But at this point, Neelon says ODOT’s fleet of more than 300 vehicles is more than capable of managing the treacherous road conditions.

