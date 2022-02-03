2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Parma Fire planning to send out a plow on EMS fire calls

By Brian Duffy
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma fire has worked on a plan to avoid delays providing fire and EMS service in the city as all of northeast Ohio braces for a second major winter storm.

Parma firefighter T.J. Martin said the department has first coordinated with the Parma Service Department, equipping plows with fire department radios so they can listen to all calls, and plows can move to streets where there may be emergency calls to help clear the roads.

The fire department has also been equipped with their own plow that can lead EMS on calls.

“We actually have a truck with a plow that we can dispatch with our ambulance or fire engine so they can get in, we can lead, essentially plow the road ahead of us,” Martin said.

Access can prove difficult during extended periods of snow as plow crews city and private crews try to stay on top of the falling snow.

Oftentimes apartment complexes become hard to navigate as plow crews sometimes wait for a break in the snow to start to clear the lots.

“If people can’t get out, we can’t get in, so there has to be other alternatives to get us access to those buildings,” Martin said.

Clearly, Martin believes the most important piece of the puzzle is that people stay off the roads unless it is absolutely necessary to travel.

“Not only is there the propensity for more accidents, when you get stuck in the snow, it creates a hazard for us and other drivers on the road,” he said.

Martin also reminds those who are able to clear the snow from around fire hydrants and also from around storm drains.

