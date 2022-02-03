Roads get worse by the minute as winter storm creeps into Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Road conditions throughout Northeast Ohio were slowly getting worse as a long-anticipated winter storm moved in.
By late evening, the rain in the Cleveland area had turned over to snow.
The storm has been leaving its mark from West to East; in fact some drivers have been stuck dealing with it for hundreds of miles.
“I just came from Indiana,” said truck driver Bill Cargill. “By the time I delivered the load the snow just fell down. It took me six hours from there. I had to creep all the way back.”
The snow is expected to fall through late Thursday, with the potential of a short break.
Chief Meteorologist Jason Nicholas is forecasting between 8-12 inches of snow by Friday morning throughout greater Cleveland.
“There will be some areas that get a little more than that, and some others — especially south — that get less,” he said.
