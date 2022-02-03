RTA buses shelter residents at Cleveland apartment fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO)- The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority lent a helping hand at a Cleveland apartment fire Wednesday night.

Firefighters were called to the fire located at the corner of Euclid Avenue, and Ford Drive around 10:30 pm.

The fire was located on the first floor of the building.

Buses were brought to the scene to help shelter 30 to 40 residents from the bitter cold and snow while smoke was being ventilated from the building, according to the Cleveland Fire Department.

There were no reported injuries to residents or firefighters.

Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine the cause.

19 News will have more details when they are made available.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.