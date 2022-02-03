Snow emergencies issued in several Northeast Ohio counties as authorities try to limit travel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several sheriff’s offices have declared snow emergencies as a result of Thursday’s winter storm.
The impacted counties include:
- Erie County - Level 2 snow emergency
- Huron County - Level 2 snow emergency
- Sandusky County - Level 2 snow emergency
- Wayne County - Level 1 snow emergency
A sheriff has the ability to declare countywide snow emergencies and traffic restrictions, or close certain roads if the conditions warrant doing so.
