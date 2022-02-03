2 Strong 4 Bullies
Thousands of flights canceled or delayed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ahead of snowstorm

By Michelle Nicks
Published: Feb. 2, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thousands of flights have been canceled and delayed at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and other airports across the East Coast due to the winter storm.

The storm that has already moved in is expected to bring a mix of rain, ice, and snow.

A number of flights that were scheduled to depart or arrive in Cleveland after 7 p.m. were canceled or delayed as the severity of the storm ramped up.

Joshua Goldmeyer of St. Louis was headed to New York to visit, but delays and cancellations in St. Louis and now Cleveland may keep his ground because of the impending storm, “We flew out here for a day to get out of St. Louis, and now we have more problems. Right now, it’s been delayed two times, and it might be canceled. Our plane is still actually stuck in Newark, N.J., coming to Cleveland to go back to Newark. So, we’ll see if it even comes here. I don’t know; it’s kind of crazy.”

A family of four headed home to New York and hoping to depart Cleveland says they’ll be here a bit longer after learning their flight was delayed as they arrived at the airport.

Eden Adamek said they won’t be surprised if their flight is canceled, “It was supposed to leave at 7 p.m., but has been delayed until 9 pm. So, It’s not looking too good. A lot of flights were canceled.”

A Cleveland couple who just got married hours earlier faced having to delay their honeymoon after buying a set of backup tickets on another airline.

Richard Ziegler and Melissa Butts told 19 News, “So, they’ve delayed it so much that we were going to make our connecting flight in Chicago, so they told us we would probably not get out until Saturday. But our cruise leaves tomorrow in Orlando, so, can’t really miss a boat.”

Then, just minutes after the couple decided to rent a car to drive to Orlando, they received what Butts said is the best wedding gift ever, “I don’t remember her name at Southwest, but she was wonderful because she just called my phone and said, ‘Wait! We can get you there now.’ So, now we don’t have to drive 15 hours. We’re stoked.”

