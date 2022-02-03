2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Unvaccinated 97 times more likely to die from COVID than those with boosters, CDC data shows

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of...
CDC Director Rochelle Walensky revealed new data Wednesday comparing COVID death rates of unvaccinated people to those who are vaccinated and those who are boosted.(CDC COVID Data Tracker)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Unvaccinated people are 97 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are fully vaccinated and boosted, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those who are unvaccinated are also 14 times more likely to die of COVID-19 than those who are vaccinated but not boosted.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky presented the data Wednesday at a White House COVID-19 response team meeting.

The findings are based on information collected in early December.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

Latest News

Massive ice storm cripples traffic by air, road and rail.
Winter storm slams U.S., massive flights delays
Dale Paul Melvin, who was arrested outside the Supreme Court in October, returned to the area...
Man arrested outside Supreme Court in October returns to same spot
Javonne White (left) and Jasmine Munro (right) are accused of murder in the death of...
Deputies: Elderly Florida man dead after being shot, run over by own vehicle in parking lot
FILE - Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, left, attends his sentencing hearing at the...
Ex-Chicago officer who killed Laquan McDonald leaves prison
Some flights have been canceled since the new networks were turned on last month, but...
Congress takes up controversy over 5G service near airports