Vehicles parked on snow ban streets will be towed, Lakewood police say

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Starting at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Lakewood police said they will begin citing and towing vehicles parked on emergency snow ban streets.

Parking is prohibited on emergency snow ban streets listed below at this time.

  • Athens Avenue (Carabel to Lincoln)
  • Belle Avenue (Madison to Lake)
  • Berea Road (Horseshoe Bridge to W. 117th)
  • Bunts Road (Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard)
  • Clifton Boulevard (Webb to W. 117th)
  • Delaware Avenue (McKinely to Brown)
  • Detroit Avenue (Gridley to W. 117th)
  • Lake Avenue (Webb to W. 117th)
  • Lakewood Heights Boulevard (Woodward to Horseshoe Bridge)
  • Madison Avenue (Riverside to W. 117th)
  • Riverside Drive (Sloane to Fischer)
  • W. 117th Street (Berea to Edgewater)
  • Warren Road (Lakewood Heights Boulevard to Clifton Boulevard)
  • West Clifton (between Riverside and Clifton)

Lakewood Police Captain William Albrecht said the ban remains in effect until snow plowing operations have ended and the announcement will come from the mayor’s office.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

