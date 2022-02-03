Warming centers opening in Northeast Ohio

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton city officials along with the Refuge of Hope have opened up two warming centers to keep residents safe during the storm.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Road SE is open for overnight stays. Citizens must enter through the west door.

Thursday, Feb. 3rd at 6 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 4th at 8 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 4th at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 5th at 8 a.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5th at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 6th at 8 a.m.

The Refuge of Hope located at Second Street NE is open during the day and will provide hot drinks and food.

Thursday, Feb. 3rd and Friday, Feb. 4th from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5th from 9 a.m.-noon.

SARTA will provide transportation, please call 330-649-5800.

