Warming centers opening in Northeast Ohio

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 11:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton city officials along with the Refuge of Hope have opened up two warming centers to keep residents safe during the storm.

The Edward “Peel” Coleman Community Center at 1400 Sherrick Road SE is open for overnight stays. Citizens must enter through the west door.

  • Thursday, Feb. 3rd at 6 p.m. through Friday, Feb. 4th at 8 a.m.
  • Friday, Feb. 4th at 6 p.m. through Saturday, Feb. 5th at 8 a.m.
  • Saturday, Feb. 5th at 6 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 6th at 8 a.m.

The City of Canton, in participation with Refuge of Hope have warming centers in place for those in need through Sunday,...

Posted by Canton City Updates on Thursday, February 3, 2022

The Refuge of Hope located at Second Street NE is open during the day and will provide hot drinks and food.

Thursday, Feb. 3rd and Friday, Feb. 4th from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 5th from 9 a.m.-noon.

SARTA will provide transportation, please call 330-649-5800.

