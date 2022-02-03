2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Winter storm closes Northeast Ohio businesses

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a major winter storm hitting Northeast Ohio Thursday, many businesses will be staying closed,.

19 News Meteorologists are predicting 8-12″ across much of northern Ohio, with lesser amounts south, by Friday morning.

Travel is expected to be extremely treacherous.

This list will be updated throughout the day:

  • Lyndhurst Municipal Court is closed Thursday
  • The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed Thursday
  • Greater Cleveland Aquarium will be closed Thursday
  • The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is closing the child care centers at YMCA Grace, YMCA Westpark and YMCA Vermilion

“The safety and welfare of our guests, our staff and our volunteers always comes first,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to capture of Lenmuel Brown
US Marshals offer reward for information leading to Ohio drug dealer’s arrest
19
How much snow will fall in Northeast Ohio? (19 First Alert Weather Days)

Latest News

19 News
Approximately 50 Cleveland firefighters work to extinguish blaze at West side building
ODOT plow truck-involved incident
19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season
19 News
19 ODOT plow trucks struck so far this winter season
Emmanuel Cedeno (Source: Lakewood police)
Lakewood’s Madison Park shooter pleads guilty to felonious assault