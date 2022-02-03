Winter storm closes Northeast Ohio businesses

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - With a major winter storm hitting Northeast Ohio Thursday, many businesses will be staying closed,.

19 News Meteorologists are predicting 8-12″ across much of northern Ohio, with lesser amounts south, by Friday morning.

Travel is expected to be extremely treacherous.

This list will be updated throughout the day:

Lyndhurst Municipal Court is closed Thursday

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is closed Thursday

Greater Cleveland Aquarium will be closed Thursday

The YMCA of Greater Cleveland is closing the child care centers at YMCA Grace, YMCA Westpark and YMCA Vermilion

“The safety and welfare of our guests, our staff and our volunteers always comes first,” said Hall of Fame President Jim Porter.

