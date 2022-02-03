Winter storm could bring scammers in with the snow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Winter storms can bring more than piles of snow and damage to your property.

They can also bring out the scammers.

We have the warning signs to watch out for.

Snow removal companies and other contractors

If you need someone to plow your driveway or shovel, you should hire someone ahead of time.

But if it’s too late, here’s how to protect yourself from scammers:

-Check out the snow removal company’s profile on the Better Business Bureau

-Check reviews online

-Make sure you get more than one estimate

-Get your contract in writing

-Verify they’re insured in case they damage your property.

“It may be difficult to find someone last minute, but do be aware you may have ads served up to you on social media, people may recommend companies to you on other community sites, so check out those companies very carefully,” said Sue McConnell, president & CEO of the BBB Serving Greater Cleveland.

Utility company imposters

After the winter storm blows through, McConnell warns to watch out for imposters posing as utility companies.

“Be very leery of any phone calls, texts or emails you might get from someone claiming to be with your gas company or electric company, that you have an unpaid bill and threatening to shut off your utility immediately,” McConnell said.

Scammers may ask you to use gift cards to pay your bill, steal your credit card information or transfer funds.

So always check with your utility company first.

Storm chasers posing as contractors

And be on the lookout for “storm chasers.”

They may pose as contractors, going door to door.

But they’ll disappear after taking your money.

Red flags to watch out for include promises of “Today only” offers or demanding full payment up front.

“Don’t make a decision out of fear, or you’re being threatened. Or someone’s telling you they’ll give you a great deal,” McConnellsaid.

“Be a very careful and conscious decision maker when you are hiring anybody to do work for you,” she said.

And remember, whenever you hire someone, to ask for references.

More BBB resources

You can find more information about how to prepare for and recover from winter storms safely on the BBB here.

If you come across a scam you can report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.

This can help other people from falling victim to these scams.

