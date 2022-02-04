62-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.
According to Cleveland police, the woman was found bleeding around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a home located in the 4400 block of Douse Avenue.
She had suffered stab wounds to the throat and body, police said, and died after being taken to MetroHealth.
A person of interest has been identified, according to Cleveland police, who said a man was seen leaving the victim’s house shortly after the stabbing.
Cleveland police will continue investigating.
