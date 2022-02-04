2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

62-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the woman was found bleeding around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a home located in the 4400 block of Douse Avenue.

She had suffered stab wounds to the throat and body, police said, and died after being taken to MetroHealth.

A person of interest has been identified, according to Cleveland police, who said a man was seen leaving the victim’s house shortly after the stabbing.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Erica Banhi
Brooklyn police search for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday
Snowmobiles near The Treehouse
‘Might as well embrace it’: Video from Tremont bar shows snowmobilers on Cleveland’s roads
The Euclid Police Department announced illegal firearms seizures for January, marking a...
Euclid police seizures of illegal firearms up to a four-year high for January
FILE
Ohio reports 4,004 new COVID-19 cases