62-year-old woman fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 62-year-old woman was found fatally stabbed in Cleveland’s Garden Valley neighborhood.

According to Cleveland police, the woman was found bleeding around 9:30 a.m. Thursday in a home located in the 4400 block of Douse Avenue.

She had suffered stab wounds to the throat and body, police said, and died after being taken to MetroHealth.

A person of interest has been identified, according to Cleveland police, who said a man was seen leaving the victim’s house shortly after the stabbing.

Cleveland police will continue investigating.

