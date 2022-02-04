2 Strong 4 Bullies
10 inches or more of new snow reported in Cleveland, other parts of Northeast Ohio (list, map)

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said some areas in Northeast Ohio have received over 8 inches of snow as part of this week’s winter storm.

As of approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, one of the highest snowfalls totals was reported in North Ridgeville with 12 inches.

INTERACTIVE MAP: NWS snowfall reports in Northeast Ohio

A “social media report” verified by the National Weather Service on the agency’s interactive map shows 10 inches of new snow in Cleveland.

The National Weather Service Cleveland said other snowfall total highs include:

  • 12 inches, Medina
  • 11.5 inches, Bath
  • 11 inches, Avon
  • 10 inches, Cleveland’s Westpark neighborhood
  • 10 inches, Strongsville
  • 9 inches, Cleveland Heights
  • 8.5 inches, Kent

Stay with the 19 News First Alert weather team for continuing winter storm coverage.

