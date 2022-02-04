10 inches or more of new snow reported in Cleveland, other parts of Northeast Ohio (list, map)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service said some areas in Northeast Ohio have received over 8 inches of snow as part of this week’s winter storm.

As of approximately 10:30 a.m. on Friday, one of the highest snowfalls totals was reported in North Ridgeville with 12 inches.

A “social media report” verified by the National Weather Service on the agency’s interactive map shows 10 inches of new snow in Cleveland.

The National Weather Service Cleveland said other snowfall total highs include:

12 inches, Medina

11.5 inches, Bath

11 inches, Avon

10 inches, Cleveland’s Westpark neighborhood

10 inches, Strongsville

9 inches, Cleveland Heights

8.5 inches, Kent

