Akron plows asking for patience during storm

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - As the snow continues to unload on parts of Ohio, Akron is hoping for patience as they take on their streets.

According to Akron officials, they have been able to make their way through first and secondary roads for the most part. As the storm has moved slower than expected, side streets may not be cleared until Friday morning.

Jim Hall, Public Works Bureau Manager for the City of Akron said that the conditions before the snowfall made it worse.

“The heavy rain with all of the snow effected all of our city routes,” Hall said.

