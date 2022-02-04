2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Amazon increasing price of Prime membership

Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.
Amazon is raising the price of its annual Prime membership to $139.(Amazon)
By CNN Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 12:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Prepare to pay more money if you want to keep your Amazon Prime membership.

The company announced Thursday its subscription prices are rising to $20, making it $139 a year.

A monthly version will also cost $2 more.

Amazon says the increase is due to expanded services like Prime Video and same-day shipping.

The company also cites rising labor and transportation costs are affecting its goods and industries.

Amazon hasn’t raised the prime subscription fee since 2018.

The cost went up $20 that year

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

FILE - Marriott human resources recruiter Mariela Cuevas, left, talks to Lisbet Oliveros,...
Surging omicron cases and worker shortage likely hurt hiring
Cleveland Public library offering walk-up services at all locations
Winter storm shuts Cleveland Public Library Friday
Greg McMichael stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son...
Greg McMichael won’t plead to hate crime in Arbery death
After a day of heavy snow and wind, the weather is expected to taper off tomorrow, before...
19 First Alert Weather 10pm - 2/3/2022