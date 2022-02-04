Basketball court for 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland revealed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The design for the basketball court that will be played on during Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game was revealed on Friday.

According to the NBA, the Cavaliers’ home court will be transformed into a tribute to the league’s 75th anniversary season and Cleveland’s history for the All-Star Game.

Details include:

The colors “wine” and gold colors used by the Cleveland Cavaliers

A diamond pattern to honor the NBA’s “diamond anniversary”

NBA All-Star logos used to mark past anniversaries

Unique wood designs

2022 NBA All-Star court (Source: NBA)

The reveal was part of an NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in Cleveland.

The NBA unveiled the #NBAAllStar 2022 court as part of the first-ever citywide, shoppable NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in CLE. It showcases the history of NBA All-Star in Ohio through the courts the games have been played on, represented as limited-edition digital collectibles. pic.twitter.com/nBRDp6v8Lh — #NBAAllStar (@NBAAllStar) February 4, 2022

The city of Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20.

