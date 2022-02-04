2 Strong 4 Bullies
Basketball court for 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland revealed

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The design for the basketball court that will be played on during Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game was revealed on Friday.

According to the NBA, the Cavaliers’ home court will be transformed into a tribute to the league’s 75th anniversary season and Cleveland’s history for the All-Star Game.

Details include:

  • The colors “wine” and gold colors used by the Cleveland Cavaliers
  • A diamond pattern to honor the NBA’s “diamond anniversary”
  • NBA All-Star logos used to mark past anniversaries
  • Unique wood designs
2022 NBA All-Star court
2022 NBA All-Star court(Source: NBA)

The reveal was part of an NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in Cleveland.

The city of Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

