Basketball court for 2022 NBA All-Star game in Cleveland revealed
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 11:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The design for the basketball court that will be played on during Cleveland’s 2022 NBA All-Star game was revealed on Friday.
According to the NBA, the Cavaliers’ home court will be transformed into a tribute to the league’s 75th anniversary season and Cleveland’s history for the All-Star Game.
Details include:
- The colors “wine” and gold colors used by the Cleveland Cavaliers
- A diamond pattern to honor the NBA’s “diamond anniversary”
- NBA All-Star logos used to mark past anniversaries
- Unique wood designs
The reveal was part of an NBA All-Star NFT art gallery in Cleveland.
The city of Cleveland will host the NBA All-Star game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday, Feb. 20.
