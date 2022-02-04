2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bernie Moreno ends Ohio Senate campaign, commits to support Trump-endorsed candidate

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 8:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Bernie Moreno announced he has ended his U.S. Senate campaign on Feb. 3 to return to the private sector and focus on supporting the candidate that wins former President Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Moreno said the decision came after a private meeting with Trump on Thursday which led to the agreement that “this race has too many Trump candidates and could cost the MAGA movement a conservative seat.”

“I am a businessman, not a politician,” Moreno stated. “Business leaders recognize patterns before they happen.”

In his announcement, Moreno said, “This race was never about fulfilling a personal ambition, but rather about serving the Country that gave me every opportunity to succeed.”

Moreno expressed that he and Bridget are deeply humbled and honored by the support from Ohioans and the endorsement from Clermont County.

“This decision may surprise some, but it is what I feel gives us the best chance of success. The stakes are took high,” according to Moreno.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

