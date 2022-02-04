2 Strong 4 Bullies
Brooklyn police search for 13-year-old missing since Tuesday

Erica Banhi(Source: Brooklyn police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - Brooklyn police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday.

Erica Banhi was last seen around 5:15 p.m. at her home, police said, before she entered a dark-colored sedan.

Police said Banhi wore a long sleeve black shirt with black shorts.

Banhi is described by police as standing 5′9″ tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

Her hair is black and her eyes are brown.

Contact Brooklyn police at 216-749-1234 if you see Erica Banhi or know her location.

