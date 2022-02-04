Charges dropped against juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, aggravated murder charges have been dropped against the 17-year-old female charged in connection with a torture, murder in East Cleveland.
The juvenile was arrested by East Cleveland police in November 2021 for the murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.
Pointer’s body was found Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.
Pointer was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2021 and police said she was tortured for information on a Cleveland crime before she was killed.
The 17-year-old juvenile is facing criminal charges of theft, fraud, robbery, burglary and trespass for unrelated cases.
The five adults charged in connection with the murder of Pointer have a hearing on Monday, Feb. 7.
Portria Williams, Brittany Smith, Anthony Bryant, Nathaniel Poke Jr. and Hakeem Ali Shomo are all charged with aggravated murder.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.