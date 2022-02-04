Charges dropped against juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, aggravated murder charges have been dropped against the 17-year-old female charged in connection with a torture, murder in East Cleveland.

The juvenile was arrested by East Cleveland police in November 2021 for the murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.

Alishah Pointer (Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Pointer was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2021 and police said she was tortured for information on a Cleveland crime before she was killed.

The 17-year-old juvenile is facing criminal charges of theft, fraud, robbery, burglary and trespass for unrelated cases.

The five adults charged in connection with the murder of Pointer have a hearing on Monday, Feb. 7.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr. ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Portria Williams, Brittany Smith, Anthony Bryant, Nathaniel Poke Jr. and Hakeem Ali Shomo are all charged with aggravated murder.

Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams ((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.