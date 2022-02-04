2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Charges dropped against juvenile suspect arrested in East Cleveland torture, murder case

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 8:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court, aggravated murder charges have been dropped against the 17-year-old female charged in connection with a torture, murder in East Cleveland.

The juvenile was arrested by East Cleveland police in November 2021 for the murder of Alishah Pointer, 22.

Alishah Pointer
Alishah Pointer(Source: FBI, Cleveland Division)

Pointer’s body was found Nov. 9, 2021 in the basement of a burned out home in the 14500 block of Savannah Avenue in East Cleveland.

Pointer was reported missing on Nov. 4, 2021 and police said she was tortured for information on a Cleveland crime before she was killed.

The 17-year-old juvenile is facing criminal charges of theft, fraud, robbery, burglary and trespass for unrelated cases.

The five adults charged in connection with the murder of Pointer have a hearing on Monday, Feb. 7.

Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.
Hakeem-Ali Shomo, Brittany Smith, Nathaniel Poke Jr.((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Portria Williams, Brittany Smith, Anthony Bryant, Nathaniel Poke Jr. and Hakeem Ali Shomo are all charged with aggravated murder.

Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams
Anthony Bryant, Portria Williams((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Eight Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 or 3 snow emergency until further notice
Counties in Northern Ohio under Level 2, 3 snow emergencies until further notice
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)

Latest News

Pedestrian dies after being struck by a car in Walton Hills
COVID-19 Testing
Ohio’s top doctors give update on COVID-19 as Pfizer seeks approval on vaccine for kids under 5
Matthew Piter (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Trial wraps up for Cleveland police officer accused of rape, gross sexual imposition
19
Winter weather causes delays, closures across Cleveland-area (list)