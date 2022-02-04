2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police enforcing city’s parking ban; extended into Saturday morning

By Chris Anderson
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - City officials announced late Thursday night that the Cleveland snow emergency parking ban was extended until Saturday.

19 News crews captured video early Friday morning showing officers from the Cleveland Division of Police enforcing the city’s parking ban.

According to city officials, the bans are enforced to help reduce the time it takes for snowplows to restore passable road conditions.

The parking ban is set to expire on Feb. 5 at 8 a.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

