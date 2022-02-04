2 Strong 4 Bullies
Darius Garland makes first All-Star Game

Mobley and Okoro will also represent Cleveland in the Rising Stars game
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland advances the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Darius Garland advances the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls Wednesday, Jan. 19, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Feb. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Thursday, the All-Star Game reserves were named by coaches in the NBA and the Cavs’ Darius Garland was selected from the Eastern Conference.

Seven reserves were selected from each conference.

In 44 games, Garland has averaged 19.8 points and 8.2 assists. He is the first Cavalier to make an All-Star Game since Lebron James.

These players will complete the pool of All-Stars, who will then be drafted by either Team LeBron or Team Durant on February 10 on TNT.

The All-Star Game is set for February 20 at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Cleveland will also be represented by Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro in the Rising Stars game during All-Star weekend.

