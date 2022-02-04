Euclid police seizures of illegal firearms up to a four-year high for January

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Police released their monthly figures for illegal gun seizures for January, noting they’ve confiscated the most for the department since 2018.

According to officials, more than 30 illegal firearms were seized with most coming during traffic stops.

During those stops. handguns are often located near the front seat or in the rear of the vehicle, making them readily available to the driver or passengers, police said.

“Even with this known risk, Euclid officers will continue their efforts to remove illegal firearms from our community.” officials stated.

So far in February, Euclid police have seized five more illegal firearms, though they did not specify the circumstances of how they were confiscated.

