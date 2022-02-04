2 Strong 4 Bullies
Firefighters fight fire at 3-story building in Lakewood

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 2:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - Firefighters from several different departments were called out to a three-story building on Mars Avenue Friday afternoon.

The building is commercial real estate on the first floor and apartments on the second and third floor.

Fire on Mars Avenue.
Fire on Mars Avenue.((Source: WOIO))

When Lakewood firefighters first arrived on the scene around 2 p.m., they helped get some of the residents to safety.

Firefighters from Fairview Park and Rocky River were also on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but firefighters were seen on the roof of the building.

