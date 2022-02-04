2 Strong 4 Bullies
Share Your Holidays
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Morning light snow today and post storm issues

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:49 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like we will will have one more wave of light snow this morning then we can finally put this storm in the books. It will be very cold today with temperatures only around 20 degrees. Still plenty of cancellations and delays that will typically happen after a major winter storm. A weak disturbance arrives tonight. This will kick off some flurries and areas of light snow overnight and tomorrow morning as a quick shot of arctic air arrives. Temperatures tonight drop to around 10 degrees. You’ll be even colder if breaks in the clouds happen where you are. More sunshine across the area tomorrow and Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow in the 20 to 25 degree range. We warm into the 30s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Security footage inside a Lorain elementary school captured an employee forcing a student to...
Video appears to confirm Lorain school worker forced student to eat from trash
Road conditions in Erie County
‘No one should be driving’: Level 3 snow emergencies issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
19 First Alert Forecast
Rain changing to snow across northern Ohio for Thursday (19 First Alert Weather)
Snow in Brecksville
NWS: Over 25 inches of snow already recorded in parts of Northeast Ohio (interactive map, photos)
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather

Latest News

After a day of heavy snow and wind, the weather is expected to taper off tomorrow, before...
19 First Alert Weather 10pm - 2/3/2022
Akron snow plows.
Akron plows asking for patience during storm
19
19 First Alert Forecast - 2/3/2022
19
Here’s the latest snowfall forecast for Northeast Ohio; 19 First Alert Weather