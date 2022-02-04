FIRST ALERT: Morning light snow today and post storm issues

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It looks like we will will have one more wave of light snow this morning then we can finally put this storm in the books. It will be very cold today with temperatures only around 20 degrees. Still plenty of cancellations and delays that will typically happen after a major winter storm. A weak disturbance arrives tonight. This will kick off some flurries and areas of light snow overnight and tomorrow morning as a quick shot of arctic air arrives. Temperatures tonight drop to around 10 degrees. You’ll be even colder if breaks in the clouds happen where you are. More sunshine across the area tomorrow and Sunday. High temperatures tomorrow in the 20 to 25 degree range. We warm into the 30s Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.