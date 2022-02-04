2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Strongsville priest convicted of sex crimes against juveniles dies in prison

By Julia Bingel
Published: Feb. 4, 2022 at 1:31 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former priest who was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of numerous sex crimes involving children has died in a federal PA prison.

Robert McWilliams, 41, was serving time at USP Allenwood in Allenwood, PA, which is in Union County.

Union County Coroner Dominick Adamo confirmed his death, but would not release any further information.

Statement from the Diocese of Cleveland:

“We learned this afternoon of the passing of Robert McWilliams.  We place this and all difficult situations in the hands of God. We will continue to pray for the those hurt by his actions. May God be the source of their healing.”

McWilliams was sentenced on Nov. 9, 2021 in Akron Federal Court.

He was taken into custody on Dec. 5, 2019 at his Strongsville church, St. Joseph.

McWilliams was also affiliated with St. Helen’s in Geauga County.

In December 2021, McWilliams was banned by Pope Francis from being able to function anywhere as a priest.

