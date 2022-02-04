Go Red: Heart-healthy artichoke ragu from Nature’s Oasis (recipe)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - February is American Heart Month and one of the ways we’re participating is by cooking a heart-healthy meal with Chef Farron Turner, from Nature’s Oasis in the Van Aken District.
Turner created a dish that has zero cholesterol, and is both vegan and vegetarian.
Artichoke Ragu
Ingredients:
- 3 T EVOO
- 1 cup diced onion
- 1/3 cup red wine
- 1.5 T balsamic vinegar
- 3 T chopped fresh oregano
- 2 T chopped fresh thyme
- 4 cups canned artichokes, roughly chopped
- 3.5 cups stewed tomatoes
- 4 cups tomato sauce
- 1 tsp salt
- 1.5 tsp black pepper
- 1/2 T Sugar in the Raw
- Basil chiffonade for garnish
- Heat EVOO in a large saucepan. Add onions and sauté until soft and translucent. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant.
- Deglaze pan with red wine and simmer until reduced by half. Add balsamic vinegar, oregano and thyme.
- Add artichokes, stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce and salt and pepper to taste.
- Simmer 20-25 minutes.
- Add raw sugar to taste.
- Serve with whole wheat pasta and garnish with fresh basil chiffonade.
