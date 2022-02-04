Go Red: Heart-healthy artichoke ragu from Nature’s Oasis (recipe)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - February is American Heart Month and one of the ways we’re participating is by cooking a heart-healthy meal with Chef Farron Turner, from Nature’s Oasis in the Van Aken District.

Turner created a dish that has zero cholesterol, and is both vegan and vegetarian.

Artichoke Ragu

Ingredients:

3 T EVOO

1 cup diced onion

1/3 cup red wine

1.5 T balsamic vinegar

3 T chopped fresh oregano

2 T chopped fresh thyme

4 cups canned artichokes, roughly chopped

3.5 cups stewed tomatoes

4 cups tomato sauce

1 tsp salt

1.5 tsp black pepper

1/2 T Sugar in the Raw

Basil chiffonade for garnish

Heat EVOO in a large saucepan. Add onions and sauté until soft and translucent. Add garlic and sauté until fragrant. Deglaze pan with red wine and simmer until reduced by half. Add balsamic vinegar, oregano and thyme. Add artichokes, stewed tomatoes, tomato sauce and salt and pepper to taste. Simmer 20-25 minutes. Add raw sugar to taste. Serve with whole wheat pasta and garnish with fresh basil chiffonade.

